A Grantham author has secured more than £16,000 on Kickstarter to fund a comprehensive encyclopaedia of monsters and mythical creatures.

Thera Trust sales ledger, Duncan Forbes, has been running his blog Librum Prodigiosum since 2016 and decided to transform it into a physical book earlier this year.

He set up the Kickstarter page in March aiming to secure £2,300 but one month later a total of £16,213 had been secured by 337 backers.

Grantham author Duncan Forbes (49565360)

This means that Duncan has secured seven times his original goal after he was fully funded in just three days.

He said: "I said to my fiancee that I would be happy if we made even a £100 and then we made nearly £2,000 in the first day.

"The support was just overwhelming, I was one of Kickstarter's featured projects which was just amazing."

Cover art for Librum Prodigiosum (49565371)

One of his backers pledged close to £200 for the project and has pre-ordered multiple copies of the encyclopaedia.

Many of the Kickstarter backers will be gifted with merchandise, including bookmarks, postcards and signed copies of the book.

Duncan has already written 60,000 words for the encyclopaedia, which is approximately two-thirds of the way there.

He has also received 270 pictures so far from almost 30 artists, however he expects lots pictures to come, as additional artists have agreed to help.

One of the illustrations for the encyclopedia (49565403)

He added: "This is actually a dream come true.

"Seeing it come together and being able to hold the book in my hands is amazing, it's so hard to believe but I'm so grateful."

Duncan has described the project as his "passion" as he is creating the encyclopaedia alongside his full time job, allowing him to combine his interest in monsters and creatures with writing.

The encyclopaedia is set to be published in August 2022, and will be available as a standard book or hardback.