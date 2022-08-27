Author Jane Dismore will be holding a talk about her book at Belton House.

Visitors can join Jane on Saturday, September 10, from 11pm until 12.15pm at Belton House as she discusses her book Tangled Souls.

This will be followed by an Q and A session, and then a book signing in Belton's grand library.

Author Jane Dismore. Credit: Trevor Morecraft (58853237)

Belton House features a lot within the book. The books main figure Harry Cust, who was known as a womaniser in the late Victorian era, was in line to inherit Belton.

His wife, the talented artist Nina Welby-Gregory created sculptures that are still on display at the house today.

The couple were members of 'The Souls', which was a circle of aristocratic intellects, writers, artists, and politicians in the 19th century.

The cover of the Tangled Souls book. Credit: Jane Dismore (58853264)

Dismore's book reveals the scandalous going ons between Harry and Nina.

Tickets are free for the event, and booking can be made at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events.

Tangle Souls can be purchased in the gift shop at Belton.