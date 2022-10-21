An operation saw local authorities work together to tackle waste crime.

The Environment Agency and partners including Lincolnshire Police, DVSA, South Kesteven Council and HMRC joined forces to crack down on illegal waste activities in Lincolnshire – named Operation Clean Sweep.

In a targeted day of action on Tuesday October 11, officers disrupted activities of those believed to be involved in illegal waste activities.

One site was found to be storing thousands of tyres illegally and has now been instructed to stop all activities. (60128116)

Teams also gathered intelligence and evidence to support future enforcement action.

Partners issued four fixed penalty notices (FPN) of up to £300 each to unlicenced waste carriers, with further enforcement notices being issued by Lincolnshire Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

A fixed penalty notice was issued by South Kesteven district Council with follow up enquiries made by the Environment Agency on vehicles found transporting hazardous waste.

Vehicles illegally carrying hazardous waste, scrap metal, waste white goods, green waste and end of life vehicles were also stopped and three follow up enquiries are being made.

Stuart Hoyle, waste crime engagement specialist for the Environment Agency in Lincolnshire, said: “Waste crime undermines legitimate business, can cause harm to the environment and misery for local people.

“We are continuing to work with our enforcement partners in pursuing those committing illegal waste activities across Lincolnshire. We remain committed to preventing and disrupting fly-tipping, large scale waste dumping and the closure of illegal waste sites.

"We urge anyone with information about waste crime to contact our hotline 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form.”

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner, said: “Keeping our countryside and villages clean and free from illegal dumped waste is a critical part of ensuring our communities and residents feel safe and that is why I am keen to support work in this area.

“In addition those individuals and groups involved in illegal waste disposal are often involved in a wide range of other criminal activity and it is important that we seek out and punish those involved.

“The work done by partners in South Kesteven is an example of how, working together, we can make a difference.”

Operation Clean Sweep has previously been carried out in three other Lincolnshire district council areas part of the Let’s SCRAP Fly-Tipping campaign.

To avoid fines, the Environment Agency is advising members of the public that when disposing of their rubbish using waste carriers to follow the SCRAP code, meaning:

Suspect ALL waste carriers

Check with the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506 that the provider taking your waste away is licensed

Refuse unexpected offers to have waste taken away

Ask what will happen to your waste

Paperwork should be obtained – get a full receipt.

Anyone with information about waste crime to contact the Environment Agency’s hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.