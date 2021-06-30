A Grantham business has organised two tribute benches to remember "two great guys".

Autocraft Solutions Group has commissioned Chris Kennedy, of fellow local business Roll n Scroll, to create memorial benches for the two employees, who passed away early this year.

One of the benches will pay tribute to Chris O'Connor, who ran Chris O'Connor Cycles shop on Watergate, after he passed away aged 58.

Chris O'Connor (44265007)

The bench is themed around bikes, Chris' main passion. Loved ones described Chris as a “very nice gentleman”.

The other bench commemorates the life of Stewart Gray, capturing his love of Manchester City with a sky blue bench.

Steve Harris, managing director at Autocraft, said: "All of our employees and my fellow directors at Autocraft Solutions Group were stunned and deeply saddened by the untimely death of two of our much loved employees early this year.

The design of the bench created for Chris O'Connor. (48743430)

"Chris O’Connor and Stewart Gray were long serving employees known and well-liked by all.

"At one of our subsequent Works Committee meetings we discussed what we could do as a lasting memory of their time at Autocraft and a tribute bench was suggested.

"We commissioned Chris Kennedy from Roll and Scroll to design benches that captured the passion of Chris’s love of Bikes and Stewart’s love of Manchester City.

"The benches will be sited at our factory in Belton to be used by all employees to sit outside, eat their lunch and remember two great guys."