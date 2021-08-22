The annual Autumn Country Market returns this September to Easton Walled Gardens.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 5, when visitors can enjoy stalls offering gifts, local produce to try before you buy and demonstrations in 12 acres of gardens.

The market opens from 11am to 4pm and includes stallholders such as A Little Luxury Distillery, Peacock Candles, Melts & Salts, Balkan Pottery, Jackalope Joe Coffee Company and The Lotus Bakery.

Autumn Country Market at Easton Walled Gardens. Photo: Fred Cholmeley (50432876)

The Courtyard Shop and Lochs&Fens will be open, as will The Applestore Tearoom and the newly opened Coffee Room.

Demonstrators include The Grantham Beekeepers and paper cutting artist, Vanessa Stone. Kate Bliss, a familiar face on TV’s Bargain Hunt and Flog It!, will be offering free jewellery and small item valuations from 10.30am to 3pm. The Stamford Stompers will also be adding to the atmosphere with foot tapping melodies.

Ursula Cholmeley, gardening director at Easton Walled Gardens, said: "After such a challenging year, we are delighted to be able to hold our popular Autumn Country Market again. It’s the perfect way to spend an early autumn day and the atmosphere is always jolly.

"We’ll be introducing some new stallholders to this year’s line-up and we will have a lovely selection of healthy plants for sale in the courtyard, including a great choice of Taylors Bulbs."

The cost of entry to the county market is £8 adults and £4 for children. Visitors can pay admission on the day or buy general admission tickets beforehand, via the online shop.