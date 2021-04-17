A second-hand charity book shop was awarded after battling through challenging times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Community Books, in Welby Street, was given the Judges’ Prestige Award at this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards for transforming its services and continuing to serve the community.

Nean Asher normally runs Community Books with the help of her father, Alan Asher, but the former Grantham Mayor was struck down with Covid last April and continues to be impacted by the after-effects.

Nean and Alan Asher delivering portable DVD players for Grantham ICU patients. (45894697)

The decision to award Nean and her team was made by the entire panel of judges, led by chairman Nigel Rivers, of Pentangle Engineering.

Cameron Ford, category judge for Best Social Enterprise, said: “They have continued to generate and give out incredible charitable donations and gifts to those in need in Grantham throughout. They even raised money to purchase tablets for an intensive care unit for people to be able to have video calls to loved ones while in critical conditions.

“The things I have described are just the tip of the iceberg; what Nean has achieved despite most of her team being shielded and not able to help is absolutely incredible.”

Nean Asher with her daughter Sydney-Lily. (44134683)

Nean has discussed how it felt to win the award and how Community Books – which donates the money it makes to local good causes – continues to support the community.

How did it feel to win the award after a tough year?

It was a great honour to win the award. I was totally shocked and emotional that day. It is a great recognition for all the hard work we have put in and for all those that have helped and supported us throughout a very difficult year.

Why do you think you stood out to the judges?

Nean Asher with daughter Jessica. (44293030)

We probably stood out to the judges because I kept going during a very challenging time in my life. Even though I was going through a really stressful time, my world falling apart with my main man on life support fighting for his life due to Covid, and I was really struggling with my own mental health.

As well as being worried sick about my dad, I was home-schooling my two girls and trying to keep life normal for them, but I still continued fund-raising to help our local community where it was most needed at the time including the foodbank, Bhive Community and cat food for Grantham ROCK.

While my dad was in hospital, I also held online fund-raisers and raised money for Lincoln ICU to use to help their patients, including six portable DVD players and items to create a garden.

Nean Asher with her daughter Sydney-Lily after delivering treats to Covid testing centre. (45894693)

Tell us a bit about what you do?

We are a second-hand bookshop raising money for our local community. We also stock a gift range for all occasions. Our passion is to support as many people as possible in our local community.

It’s not just about giving the money away, over the year we have donated books to the Belton House book shop which put out an appeal for books and also ‘Letters to Friend’, local care homes during lockdown and a gentleman raising money for Help for Heroes.

At Christmas, we were able to take toys to the foodbank and the children’s ward at Lincoln Hospital. We also took biscuits, chocolate and cards to some of our local homes. We brought and donated jigsaw puzzles to help start a local puzzle swap for those shielding.

How have you adapted since Covid?

Bbeing closed due to lockdown and home-schooling I had to make changes. I take photographs of all our stock and advertise it via albums on our Facebook page and other book selling pages.We now offer delivery twice a week. Selling on other book selling pages means we are now sending books all over the country, not just locally.

I have created new items to sell including letterbox gifts, ‘random acts of kindness’, book hampers, blind date with a book. All of which have been very popular. I have also been doing online auctions and lucky number games because we still have full rent and bills to pay. Some of our other donations included filled gift bags for 50 nurses working in ICU. We brought the Captain Tom book for all primary schools to remember him.

What are your plans for the coming year?

Over the coming year, I hope to get back to some sort of routine having the shop open again for people to come in and buy our books.

I will continue expanding the business over social media and hope I can try to set up a website too, as both will help continue to increase sales online to a wider audience. Most of all I hope to welcome back most of my volunteers when it’s safe to do so, as they have been really missed.

How have the people around you risen to the challenge of Covid?

Unfortunately, all my team have had to shield for a year. Only one volunteer has managed to be in the shop a few times and I was really lucky that when I had to isolate before Christmas five friends volunteered to open and run the shop, which meant we didn’t lose the busier trading in the run up to Christmas.

I’m also lucky to have the support of my girls and their dad, Kevin Reddish, who have helped me through the year. The girls have helped in the shop on Saturdays when I had no childcare and they have enjoyed organising lucky number games via Facebook and Facebook live. Kevin has volunteered to do deliveries twice a week for us and taken on running the shop on Saturdays.

Covid has been life changing for my dad, so he has been unable to return to helping me in the shop but I will continue my work to make him proud.