Award-winning Grantham care company to close blaming staff shortages
Published: 11:42, 09 July 2020
| Updated: 11:45, 09 July 2020
An award-winning Grantham care company has blamed coronavirus pressures and staff shortages for its closure.
Gilder Care, based at Withambrook Park in Grantham, will close its doors at the end of this month, citing a severe shortage of staff.
Ten staff have been made redundant.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)