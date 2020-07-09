Home   News   Article

Award-winning Grantham care company to close blaming staff shortages

An award-winning Grantham care company has blamed coronavirus pressures and staff shortages for its closure.

Gilder Care, based at Withambrook Park in Grantham, will close its doors at the end of this month, citing a severe shortage of staff.

Ten staff have been made redundant.

