An internationally renowned choir will be performing in a Grantham concert this week.

The Gesualdo Six will be performing at St Wulfram’s Church at 7.30pm on Friday, October 15.

Their performance will feature unaccompanied choral music.

The Gesualdo Six are an award winning British vocal ensemble, comprising some of the UK’s finest consort singers.

Owain Park directs the group, who are praised for their imaginative programming and impeccable blend.

The ensemble first formed in 2014 for a performance of Gesualdo’s Tenebrae Responsories in Cambridge and has gone on to perform at numerous major festivals across Europe, North America and Australia.

Owain said: “We are so excited to be returning to Grantham to build on our flourishing relationship

with the choir at St Wulfram’s.

“We will be performing with their young singers at our concert, as well as singing some of our favourite pieces in one of the UK’s most stunning acoustics.

“We hope you will join us for what promises to be a special occasion.”

The concert will be split into two parts with an interval in between, and there will also be a bar available.

Dr Tim Williams, Master of the Music at St Wulfram’s Church, said: “It is wonderful to be welcoming such a famous choir as the Gesualdo Six to perform at St Wulfram’s.

“Their visit to work with our choristers in the summer was so inspirational to all of us, and we can’t wait to work with them again.

“The concert promises to be amazing, do book your tickets now.”

Tickets for the event cost £15, but entry is free for those under 18 or just £5 for students.

These can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-gesualdo-six-st-wulframs-grantham-tickets-169295219559 or from St Wulfram’s Parish Office at Grantham House, Castlegate.