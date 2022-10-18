Another Funhouse Comedy Club night is heading to the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham.

The night, taking place on Thursday, November 24, will see TV, radio presenter and multi-award winning comedian Matt Richardson, who has appeared on numerous TV shows including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, topping the bill.

Full of talent and energy, his observational comedy is both clever and demonstrative whilst his slightly ‘laddish’ but self-deprecating tales are delivered with a real twinkle in his eye so he will not disappoint.

Comedian Matt Richardson will be topping the bill. (60058793)

Opening the night will be Alun Cochrane who has appeared on numerous TV shows including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Russell Howard’s Good News, Mock The Week and Coronation Street; as well as featuring on several BBC Radio shows.

With his unique gift for storytelling, he draws the audience in before dropping an inimitable punchline, leaving them in tears of laughter.

Comedian Peter Brush. (60058993)

Peter Brush, who was a finalist in the BBC New Comedy Award 2013 and has written for BBC Radio 4’s ‘The News Quiz’; as well as supporting Arthur Smith and Stephen K Amos on tour, will also be taking the stage.

Sometimes referred to as 'a geek', his mind seems to find the oddities in ‘normality’!

His imaginative use of words and strange lines of thought, results in unique and sharp material.

Comedian Spicy Mike. (60059020)

Comedian Alun Cochrane. (60058918)

Completing the line-up is screenwriter and comedian Sam Picone and compere for the night will be the amiable and animated Spiky Mike.

Tickets cost £13 in advance and these can be booked at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.

Comedian Sam Picone. (60058983)

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm.