An award-winning engineering business is looking for its next apprentice.

Iconic Engineering Solutions, in Springfield Road, is looking for a CNC machinist/programmer apprentice.

The role means the individual would be responsible for developing machines that cut raw materials such as plastic and aluminium.

The Iconic Engineering Solutions team at the Grantham Journal Business Awards in 2021.

Jamie Clare, owner of Iconic Engineering Solutions, said: “We are really focused about promoting engineering in our town.

“We are looking for an apprentice because we believe that our town deserves to be more than a minimum wage place.

“We hope that all the students in the area have the opportunity to succeed and take on roles inside technical trades.

“These higher skilled jobs will lead to growth for the established businesses already here and that should encourage other businesses to set up in our town where they can draw from the skilled pool of workers here.”

The company is looking for a school leaver or college student that has a “great positive attitude towards learning”, added Jamie.

He added: “They need to have some grasp of how to use their hands and the rest we can teach them. It’s as simple as that.”

For anyone interested in the vacancy can go to https://iconicengineeringsolutions.com/jobs.

In 2021, Iconic Engineering Solutions won a Grantham Journal Business Award for the Manufacturing and Engineering Award.

It manufactures for a wide range of industries including motorsport racing car components, motorcycle accessories and industrial equipment.

Jamie added: “We manufacture in low volume so everything we do is diverse and always changing. No two weeks are ever the same at Iconic Engineering.”