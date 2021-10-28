A Grantham fund-raiser presented a cheque for £250 to a men’s mental health charity last week after being awarded this year’s Tom Childs award.

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, was nominated for the award, run by the Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council, in recognition of the work that he has done in the community over several years.

The annual award is presented in memory of former parish council clerk Tom Childs to recognise those who have gone out of their way to help others in the parish.

Rob Dixon receives his Tom Childs award

Rob, 65, said: “I was asked to donate the cheque to a local charity of my choice that may provide help and assistance to the community within Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish.

“I presented the £250 to The Place2bee, Grantham, who assist male mental health and wellbeing. They have changed many peoples lives.”

Rob was one of four deserving winners for the Tom Childs award this year. Terry Claxton, Tony Parker and Stephen Storey also received recognition of the work they have done to enhance the quality of life within the parish.