A green-thumbed couple have scooped a best kept garden award.

Keen gardeners Danny and June Everley, of Barrowby, have scooped the Best Kept Garden Award for tenants of South Kesteven District Council.

The beautiful garden at their home in Barrowby is a labour of love, and it’s a real team effort to keep it looking so great.

Danny and June Everley have scooped the Best Kept Garden Award from SKDC. (53845631)

Danny does all the heavy lifting work, while June does the weeding and keeps everything tidy. The garden is always evolving, and they make little changes and improvements every year.

When Danny retired from the Army aged 55, he and June moved out of military accommodation but were unable to get a mortgage and had nowhere to live until the Council helped them.

Danny said: “We were in danger of having no home, until SKDC came to the rescue.

"We’ve been living here for four years now and have a garden of which we can be proud.

“We have a passion for gardening. We love nature and wildlife and we’ve tried to give our garden a natural look and a woodland feel. We’ve had frogs in the garden, lots of species of birds, and even a hedgehog.”

As winners they received a voucher from SKDC Sheltered Housing Officer Triny Harjus which will go towards the cost of a rose arch over their garden bench.