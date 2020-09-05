Two award-winning gardens are on show this weekend before they are moved permanently to grace a school and a charity in the area.

The gardens are on display this weekend at the Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show before they are moved to their permanent locations at South Lincolnshire Blind Society in Finkin Street, Grantham, and The Bythams Primary School in Little Bytham.

They were due to be part of Downtown’s 20th anniversary celebrations which had to be cancelled in March because of the pandemic, but it is hoped that a celebration can take place next year to mark the 21st anniversary.