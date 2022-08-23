An award-winning graphic designer from Grantham is setting up a new creative agency.

Michelle Jones, who has run an independent design business for over 15 years, is opening Squark Design in Grantham.

She has introduced creative experts into her team to offer a full service to her clients.

Owner Michelle Jones. Credit: Squark Design (58830592)

Michelle said: "People want to buy from companies they know, like, trust and feel a connection with. When businesses reveal their story, it’s the most powerful way of revealing their values and reaching customers.

"We give you the opportunity to see your brand in a new light and reveal that authenticity.

"At Squark, we listen and work to understand your company and build a genuine relationship. We see every business as a story and we want to help you write the next chapter."

Owner Michelle Jones. Credit: Squark Design (58830598)

Her team is made up of graphic designers, photographers, videographers, marketeers, and writers.

Squark design offers a range of services to their clients including:

Branding design

Interiors (commercial branding and residential decor).

Creative graphic design, which ranges from business cards to marketing and exhibitions stands.

Content creation, including written content, marketing, social media, photography, and video.

From working in magazine design to working with industry leading businesses, Michelle has worked on just about every type of design project imaginable.

The Squark Design logo. Credit: Squark Design (58830662)

More recently, she has added interior design to her portfolio as she has created bespoke wallpaper and wall art for both residential and commerical clients, which she has even won an award for.

Michelle realised that by adding other local creative minds to her team Squark Design, it could offer joined up thinking to be visual brand storytellers that will help businesses share their story.

She added: "We want your customers to see your brand as you see it. As visual brand storytellers, we can get to the heart of what you want to be and make sure that is communicated in everything that you do."

Owner Michelle Jones. Credit: Squark Design (58830617)

If you would like to find out more about Squark Design, you can find out at www.squarkdesign.com.

You can also get in touch at info@squarkdesign.co.uk or call 01476 245052.