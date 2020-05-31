Award-winning Grantham restaurant donates 90 meals to hospital staff
Published: 12:00, 31 May 2020
An award-winning Grantham restaurant has donated meals to hospital staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff at Everest Inn, on Westgate, wanted to do something to show their appreciation for the NHS and donated 90 meals consisting of curry, rice and vegetables to Grantham Hospital last Thursday.
Kamal Bhanbari, director at the Nepalese restaurant, helped to organise the bumper donation.
