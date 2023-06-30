A Grantham-born award winning singer has announced the release date of her debut album.

Holly Humberstone will be releasing her anticipated debut album Paint My Bedroom Black, on October 13, 2023.

The 2022 BRIT Rising Star’s new album is inspired by the environments she has been in and how they have affected her sense of self and identity.

Earlier this week, she released singles Antichrist and Room Service, which will both appear on the album.

Holly, who attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, said: “Antichrist is about a break up I went through a couple of years ago.

“I genuinely cared about this person and wanted so badly to make it work, but I knew something wasn’t right and my heart wasn’t in it.

“I knew that I was inevitably going to have to hurt the person who I wanted so much to love.

“At the time I wrote the song, I remember feeling like I was constantly letting those around me down.

"I wrote Room Service a little while ago when I’d just started touring full time.

“I was finding myself constantly stressed out and although I was having fun, I was really missing home and my friends.

“To me, this song is a simple love song to the people I care about the most, and the seemingly basic experiences you share together that can so often be taken for granted.

Alongside Antichrist and Room Service, the 13-track album will include Paint My Bedroom Black, Into Your Room, Cocoon, Kissing in Swimming Pools, Ghost Me, Track 6, Lauren, Baby Blues, Flatlining, Elvis Impersonators and Girl.

Holly will be performing later this year at Reading Festival on August 26 and Leeds Festival on August 27.