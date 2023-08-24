A Grantham-born singer has announced listening parties ahead of the release of her debut album in October.

Holly Humberstone, who attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls School, is holding five listening parties in October before the release of Paint My Bedroom Black, on October 13.

The listening parties will take place in:

playing some small shows for everyone in the uk a week before my debut album comes out! i can’t wait to see u ★彡

Liverpool - at Jacaranda and Hangar 34 on Friday, October 1

Leeds - at Crash and Wardrobe on Monday, October 2

Nottingham - at Rough Trade and The Level on Tuesday, October 3

Kingston Upon Thames - at Banquet and Pryzm on Thursday, October 5

Southampton - at Vinilo and The Brook on Friday, October 6

Holly Humberstone will be releasing Paint My Bedroom Black on October 13, 2023. Photo: Chuff Media

Holly’s debut album is inspired by the environments she has been in and how they have affected her sense of self and identity.

The 2022 BRIT Rising Star will be performing at Reading Festival on Saturday (August 26) and Leeds Festival on Sunday (August 27).