Grantham’s Holly Humberstone announces listening parties for debut album Paint My Bedroom Black
A Grantham-born singer has announced listening parties ahead of the release of her debut album in October.
Holly Humberstone, who attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls School, is holding five listening parties in October before the release of Paint My Bedroom Black, on October 13.
The listening parties will take place in:
Liverpool - at Jacaranda and Hangar 34 on Friday, October 1
Leeds - at Crash and Wardrobe on Monday, October 2
Nottingham - at Rough Trade and The Level on Tuesday, October 3
Kingston Upon Thames - at Banquet and Pryzm on Thursday, October 5
Southampton - at Vinilo and The Brook on Friday, October 6
Holly’s debut album is inspired by the environments she has been in and how they have affected her sense of self and identity.
The 2022 BRIT Rising Star will be performing at Reading Festival on Saturday (August 26) and Leeds Festival on Sunday (August 27).