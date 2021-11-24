The ability to adapt and evolve led Inspire+ to be crowned winners of the Business Innovation category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards on November 12.

Alongside a wide range of services already offered to schools, the Grantham sports-based charity has gone above and beyond to serve local schools and young people to support their health, mental wellbeing and levels of physical activity throughout the last year of the pandemic.

They’ve not only delivered virtual PE lessons and live stay at home physical activity, but also wellbeing streams, pupil mentoring and wellbeing webinars to school support staff.

The charity also introduced Move and Food clubs to Grantham. This saw them provide provisions in each of the school holidays to give children from deprived backgrounds a fresh, hot, healthy meal each day and an activity club to attend.

When restrictions could not allow the club to take place, Inspire+ swapped to a food delivery service taking the meals to the doorstep of the families daily.

Kelham Cooke, leader of sponsors South Kesteven District Council (Con), said on stage: “They took their existing delivery model and made the whole thing virtual within a very short space of time.

“It was truly innovative and ensured continued support was there for those that most needed it throughout the pandemic and beyond.”

Chris Graves, operations manager at Inspire+ extended his thanks, adding: “We are extremely proud of the recognition from local business experts. The award is as much for our schools as is it ourselves.

“Whilst we put together the programmes, they would not have the same impact without the support of school teachers all to provide the best opportunities for their young people.”