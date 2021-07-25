Nominations have now closed for South Kesteven District Council’s new community awards after a “phenomenal” response that has seen 122 names put forward.

Nominations have been received for every award, with 24 in the Helping Hand category, 20 in the Community Wellbeing category, and 17 for the Local Community Champion award.

SKDC cabinet member for safer communities and people, Councillor Annie Mason, said: “We have had some superb and, if I’m honest, quite humbling stories about people’s contributions to their communities put forward across all categories.

“This year has really brought home to us all the value of community support, and we look forward to shining a light on some special people who have made a real difference. ”

Nominations are being shortlisted, with winners to be announced in September.

Two special awards – the Volunteer of the Year Award and the Community Group of the Year Award – are to be judged by Coun Mason from all shortlisted nominations.