A reader writes:

Trying to limit, to some degree, the litter strewn around Gonerby Moor Services and Gonerby Lane, Allington, is likened to painting the Forth Road Bridge – neverending.

After collecting around 800 bags of litter in this area in the last three years it is annoying to realise that a lot of the problem is caused by the service station and the highways employees.

The stretch of the A1 at the junction with A607. Image: Google Maps (62068010)

The latter seem loath to take away the ballast for the ironwork they use, as well as some of the actual metal. It is often thrown into the shrubbery.

I believe that a single person is responsible for the almost 2,000 empty Diet Coke cans that I have collected on Gonerby Lane. This practice might go back decades but is ongoing; only days ago I cleared the cans on sight and those I disturbed, but more arrived today, around another seven-eight.

Anyone travelling on the A1 between Stamford and the Trent at Newark must be appalled at the great mass of litter that is on show; it is the worst collection that I have seen in my 76 years.

How can this awful mess be resolved? I would like the MPs who cover this area to drive along the road and comment – not much chance of that happening.

I wonder what visitors to our country make of this situation.

Let’s do away with the epitaph Great in Great Britain, because we surely are not.

Name supplied, by email