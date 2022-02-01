The opening date of a family-run axe-throwing facility in the town centre has been confirmed.

Alpha Wolf Urban Axe Throwing is owned and managed by Rich Chapman of Colsterworth, and is set to open its doors later this month.

Based in 21 High Street, formerly Empire Fashion, the axe-throwing facility will give people the chance to try a new and fun skill.

Alpha Wolf Axe Throwing will open on February 26. (54612539)

The venue will open on Saturday February 26 with an open day, which will include free food and drinks, as well as competitions to win Viking trinkets.

Rich has also organised for two Vikings to come along on the day and take photos with customers, with online booking now live for anyone wanting to try it out.

Each lane at Alpha Wolf will allow up to six people to take part in axe-throwing, with a competition lane accommodating up to 12 participants.

Although not the finished product, one of the throwing lanes at Alpha Wolf. (54612536)

Rich explained that he was hoping to host regular leagues and competitions once the venue is up and running, as well as social events and team-building days for businesses.

Rich first tried axe throwing at a zombie apocalypse training day that he went to with a friend. Out of the archery, knife throwing and rifling, it was axe-throwing that stood out for Rich

He said: “I liked it, it felt good."

Rich saw that axe-throwing places were popping up across America and wanted to start his own. He went and got qualified as an instructor and set about starting the business in Grantham.

A mural in the axe-throwing venue. (54612533)

He will be helped by members of his family, with one brother coming to work full time at Alpha Wolf, and another helping to design and decorate the interior, which is Viking themed.

Rich explained that he wanted the experience to be "immersive" and has created a rustic feel to the former clothes shop, but there are still some finishing touches to be done before the big opening.

To find out more, visit: www.awuat.uk