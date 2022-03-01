A family-run axe-throwing facility opened in the town centre with a Viking-themed day.

Alpha Wolf Urban Axe Throwing, owned and managed by Rich Chapman of Colsterworth, hosted an open day on Saturday (February 26) that featured a pair of real life Vikings to welcome new customers.

The centre is based in 21 High Street, formerly Empire Fashion, offers people the chance to try their hand at the art of axe-throwing.

Alpha Wolf Axe Throwing opened on February 26. (55164377)

Rich explained that the open day on Saturday "went really well", with many people complimenting the Viking-themed decor that adds to the immersion of the experience.

He said: "We were really busy on open day with lots of bookings and people popping in to say good luck and check us out.

"We have been so touched by the support of the community and everyone that has thrown with us so far.

From left: Richard Chapman, Sean Wells, Vic, Dean Ward (55164358)

"Everyone that has been in has given us amazing feedback on our decor and the service we have provided."

Rich first tried axe throwing at a zombie apocalypse training day and out of all the activities he tried, axe-throwing stood out.

He saw axe-throwing centres existed in the USA and wanted to start his own place a bit closer to home.

After getting qualified as an instructor, Rich has now opened Alpha Wolf with the help of family members, with one brother coming to work with him full time, and another helping to design the interior.

A group of axe-throwers at Alpha Wolf. (55164352)

Each lane at Alpha Wolf will allow up to six people to take part in axe-throwing, with a competition lane accommodating up to 12 participants.

Rich hopes to host regular leagues and competitions now the venue is up and running.

To book or find out more, visit: www.awuat.uk

Mayor Dean Ward at Alpha Wolf. (55164355)