The owner of an axe-throwing business looking to open in Grantham hopes to be up and running in autumn.

Rich Chapman, manager and owner of Alpha Wolf Urban Axe Throwing, is hoping to open the new business later this year.

Set to be based in 21 High Street, Grantham, the venue will offer customers the chance to try their hand at axe throwing.

21 High Street is currently vacant. (50126024)

Rich said: "Currently we have an application for 21 High Street so are waiting to get that confirmed before building can start.

"Once we are open we will have five individual axe throwing lanes and two competition lanes, which are essentially two lanes side by side where we hope to house competitions and leagues in the future."

Each lane will allow up to six people to take part in axe-throwing, with a competition lane accommodating up to 12 participants.

Rich added: "Currently, we are selling gift vouchers for individual social axe throwing which allows any number of people to play on their own or with friends.

"If they want to come on their own, we can pair people up or throw with them.

"Buying gift vouchers now will give people a three day priority booking once we are open which will include an open day."

During the open day, food and drink will be available, as well as competitions to win prizes.

To find out more, visit: www.awuat.uk