The B&Q store in Grantham has donated a Christmas tree and decorations to a vaccination centre.

Meres Vaccination Centre received the donation on Wednesday, December 8, and the centre now looks more festive and pleasant for the staff, volunteers and patients.

Julia Higgins, who works at the vaccination centre, wanted to find some Christmas decorations for the centre, and after asking a few local garden centres, decided to go to B&Q.

Manager Jo of Grantham B&Q and Julia Higgins, of Meres Vaccination centre (53683774)

She said: "It's a seven foot Christmas tree and the decorations for it.

"It looks lovely and since we've had it, we have had members of the public bringing in nice little Christmas decorations and one of the volunteers has brought another Christmas tree for the other end of the centre."

The Meres Vaccination Centre will be celebrating their one year anniversary on Wednesday, December 15, and hope to have administered 250,000 vaccines by then.

The Christmas tree donated to the vaccination centre (53683777)

Julia added: "As we are getting extremely busy with more boosters being given at shorter intervals, we would like to recruit some more volunteers."

If you would like to volunteer you can email the centre's manager, Keith Horsted, at keith.horsted@nhs.net