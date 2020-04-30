B&Q hardware store in Grantham has reopened after closing its doors to customers because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The store is one of 131 stores to have reopened, meaning a total of 286 B&Q stores are now open with onlu a handful of stores remaining closed around the country.

Graham Bell, the CEO of B&Q, said: “During this time of self-isolation and social distancing, we’re all learning new ways of living and shopping. We’ve watched how other essential retailers have supported social distancing in their stores and followed their best practice with trials at 14 stores.”