Staff at B&Q in Grantham donated £100 worth of Christmas decorations to a care home in Grantham.

Newton House Care Home, on Barrowby Road, put out a Facebook appeal for any donations of festive decorations to help them decorate the home for the residents.

Staff at B&Q, on London Road, saw the appeal and invited activity co-ordinators Jodie Stafford and Karen Olivant to the store to collect the decorations as well as a fibre optic Christmas tree.

Staff at B&Q in Grantham have donated Christmas decorations to Newton House care home. (43228791)

Karen was delighted with the generous donation.

She said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed at the kindness of our community this festive period. With this year’s Christmas being very different we wanted to make our home as bright and festive as we possibly could and we are so grateful for their help.”

Photo: Jodie Stafford and Karen Olivant with B&Q assistant manager Richard Johnson and Jo Tilford.