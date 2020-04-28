Grantham B&Q store will open doors to customers again by early May
Published: 12:37, 28 April 2020
| Updated: 12:39, 28 April 2020
Grantham hardware store B&Q will reopen its doors to customers by early next month.
Hundreds of B&Q stores across the country have already reopened their doors after closing at the end of March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Grantham store is currently taking click and collect orders which can be picked up outside the store off London Road.
