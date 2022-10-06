A free baby clothes carousel will allow parents to donate and collect clothes for infants.

Wulfram Bear’s Baby Clothes Carousel was launched by St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, last month, where parents of babies can come along to donate and pick up baby clothes (ages 0-24 months), completely free of charge.

The carousel runs on the second Friday of every month, following the popular weekly Wulfram Tots group at 9:30am. The next one will take place on October 14.

St Wulfram's Church. (55127776)

The initiative was set up by Mother Hannah Grivell, assistant curate at St Wulfram’s. With a one- year-old herself, she used a similar initiative where she lived before moving to Grantham.

Mother Hannah said: “In the current climate, and with how fast babies grow, some clothes are just never worn out by my little one. It seems such a waste, and very expensive.

"Babies wear some things once or twice, meaning they are still good quality. It’s great to be able to offer a place for people to pass on items, and to come and take what they need.”

Another user, who was heavily pregnant, donated some items and browsed through at the launch last month.

She said: “I have a load of summer stuff from my first, but this baby will be a winter baby, so I’ve donated the clothes I don’t need, and have managed to get a number of things for this little one!”

The next Wulfram Bear’s Baby Clothes Carousel will be on Friday October 14 in St Wulfram’s Church, following Wulfram Tots at 9:30am. Everyone is welcome.

Mother Hannah can be contacted via the Parish Office (01476 561342) or by email (Hannah.grivell@stwulframs.com).