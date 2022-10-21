A baby otter turned up in a garage workshop after being rejected by his mother.

The team at ORA Motor Services Ltd, based at Unit 4 Inner St, Grantham, were visited by a baby otter on Wednesday, with the RSPCA believing that the young animal had ventured to the workshop after being rejected by his mother.

With boss Olly Allen away on holiday, the staff at ORA decided to name the otter after him.

Olly the otter was found at ORA Motor Services Ltd. (60138669)

Teresa Wright, one of the team, said: “We don’t know [where he came from].

"One of our technicians, Marc Toulson, was just outside parking a vehicle up and noticed this little furry creature outside our main doors, and when he went to have a look at it, it was a young otter."

Teresa explained that none of them and had seen an otter in the flesh before. “We had to Google it first," she added.

"It walked straight into our workshop. So we rang the RSPCA for some advice and they said it sounded like it was the otter they had picked up the day before, that they’d tried to reunite with its mother but she had rejected it and it had somehow made its way to us.

“They said just put him in a box and keep it warm and it was collected four hours later and taken to Cheshire Wildlife Hospital."

Olly the otter was fed salmon and spent four hours in the office curled up and sleeping in warm towels.

Teresa continued: "He wasn’t stressed at all. He’d let Marc stroke him. I wasn’t brave enough to stroke him, but he definitely liked his belly being rubbed."

Another otter ventured near a Grantham from the River Witham on the same day. After exploring the garden and some cars on Dudley Road, he was returned to the water by a helpful couple.

