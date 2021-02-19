A Grantham baby store has been taken over by an online children’s clothing retailer .

PreciousLittleOne, formally located on London Road Industrial Estate, is now in the hands of The Pud Store, which was founded by The Apprentice star Frances Bishop in 2015.

The deal comes after Precious Little One entered administration last month.

Precious Little One. (42234446)

A spokesperson said: “We will be relaunching preciouslittleone.com in early March 2021, and look forward to building a relationship with you all.

“Here at The Pud Store we are proud to have built a company which places strong values on customer service, loyalty and great prices - all of which we will bring to Precious Little One.”

Andrew Smith and Kenneth Marland of Harrisons Business Rescue were appointed as joint administrators to Precious Little One last month with many customers left in limbo over their outstanding orders.