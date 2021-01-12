A Grantham baby store announced it has gone into administration.

PreciousLittleOne, located on London Road Industrial Estate, stocked branded pushchairs, clothing, car seats and safety items as well as operating online.

In a statement posted on the store's Facebook yesterday (Monday) it was announced that the company had ceased trading with immediate effect with many customers left in limbo over their outstanding orders.

Joint adminstrators Andrew Smith and Kenneth Marland said: "We advise that Preciouslittleone Limited was placed into Administration today. Formal notice will be sent to you in due course.

"The administrators are reviewing the company position but are aware that some customers had placed and paid for orders where the goods have not been provided.

"It is unlikely that the company in administration will be fulfilling those orders in the near future.

"If you paid with a credit card, and the cost of the goods or services was between £100 and £30,000, you may be able to get a refund from your card issuer.

"This is known as a Section 75claim and is a statutory right under the Consumer Credit Act 1974.

"Under Section 75, if you have a claim against the retailer for breaking the terms of any contract you have with them or for making untrue statements, you can bring the same claim for a refund against your credit card issuer. Paying for any part of the price of the goods or services on your credit card will allow you to make such a claim.

"Your claim can include any circumstances where the product is faulty or the retailer does not deliver what they promised, including if they go out of business.

"To raise this type of claim with a credit card issuer, you should speak to your card company/bank within 6 years of buying the goods or services or, in case of non-receipt, when you were due to receive the goods or services."

Online customers have contacted the Journal several times in the past six months claiming that they have been left out of pocket after their orders failed to turn up and attempts to contact the company were not answered.