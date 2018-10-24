Home   News   Article

'Back to Netball' programme celebrates 10th birthday

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 09:37, 24 October 2018
 | Updated: 09:59, 24 October 2018

Grantham ‘Back to Netball’ ladies wished the England Programme happy birthday to celebrate the programme’s 10th anniversary.

The group meet at the King’s School sports hall on a Thursday evening.

If you want to get back into netball, call Louise on 07545 924994 or email louise.key@englandnetball.co.uk

Back to Netball is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
