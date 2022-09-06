Bus passes are being re-issued to pupils after delivery delays.

As pupils return to school today (Tuesday), Lincolnshire County Council's transport team is working hard to ensure children have their bus passes following postal delays and delivery problems.

Thirty passes have been re-issued so far.

Royal Mail workers across the country who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters were part of strike action on August 21 and 31.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: “We are dealing as quickly as we can with any issues around bus pass delivery, as they are reported to us.

“We sent out 3,000 bus passes well before the postal strike and as such non-delivery of passes should be at the absolute minimum.

"To react swiftly to issues brought to our attention we have put in place a dedicated process for re-issuing and re-sending passes immediately.

“Because we only know of issues once we have been directly notified by parents or carers, we cannot give a specific number of children affected by delays in postal delivery.”

Different bus operators have different approaches, so some drivers may let a passenger on without a pass, others will not. Passengers will need to follow the drivers’ instructions.

Anyone who is eligible for a pass and but has already incurred expenses for educational travel will be reimbursed so should keep all relevant receipts and tickets.

Pupils, parents and carers can call 01522 782020 to find out the status of their bus pass application.