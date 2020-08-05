Belvoir Castle is facing some backlash after revealing plans to introduce parking charges.

The charges are currently being implemented in its two main car parking areas, Belvoir Castle Ticket Office and Engine Yard Visitor Car Park, to go towards upkeep of the car park.

Charges will vary from £2 for a two-hour stay to £4 for four hours and £25 for 24 hours. The first hour will remain free.

Parknig charges are being implemented at Belvoir Castle. (39917909)

In a statement on its Facebook page, the castle said the decision was not taken lightly but was made with the intention to provide a better car parking and visitor experience.

It added: "Over the last year it has been brought to our attention that our parking situation really needed improving for the safety of our community, visitors and staff.

"Therefore, part of the recently implemented charges will go straight towards the upkeep of our site; fixing potholes, maintaining signage and fencing, landscaping, litter collection, keeping the nearby roads safe and maintaining public facilities at both our ticket office and Engine Yard retail village. Additionally, we plan to extend our parking areas and implement parking bay mapping throughout, which the charges will also go towards.

Parknig charges are being implemented at Belvoir Castle. (39917921)

"We of course welcome our local community to enjoy our nearby walks, picnic in the surrounding area and enjoy the wonderful scenery that Belvoir has to offer, but we also want to ensure that car parking space is available at busy times for customers who visit to enjoy all of our facilities and support our independent shops and businesses.

"Importantly, we truly value our local customers that 'pop in' to pick up click and collect orders, weekly essentials, last minute presents etc which is why we are offering an hour free parking and only charging after two hours."

But news of the charges have come as a shock to many customers who say they will be put off from visiting in future.

Gemma Greaves said: "I go there a lot. Sadly this will mean I no longer exceed an hour visit and won’t spend as much there as a result. It seems very expensive to me when people are trying to recoup costs of coronavirus. Not a great way to encourage people to shop small and local in my opinion and I don’t think it’s justified."

Parknig charges are being implemented at Belvoir Castle. (39917913)

Kerry Moore added: "Charging after an hour will stop a lot of people who come for a mooch and lunch. I've heard a lot of people saying they are put off. The charges aren't high, it's the fact you are charging at all."

But the charges won't deter some customers from visiting still.

Mike Jennings said: "Paying a quid or two for parking won't stop me visiting to be honest - I'm looking forward to visiting again! A modest parking charge isn't a large price to pay to visit such a nice spot. To be honest I think it's sad that so many people are willing to forego visiting so many good traders because of such a tiny change. Use it or lose it!"

Tom Hall added: "Think it’s a good idea, better quality parking, better availability for the users of the facilities and a small charge if you only use the car park as a base for walks."

Parknig charges are being implemented at Belvoir Castle. (39917907)

Parknig charges are being implemented at Belvoir Castle. (39917915)

Read more BusinessGrantham