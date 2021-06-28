Proposals to begin charging people entry through the Lion Gates at Belton House have been slammed.

A protest outside the gates on Belton Lane was cancelled after the National Trust, which runs Belton House, said it would reopen the gates in July after extra security measures were put in place.

The gates were recently closed to the public after the National Trust said there has been a number of anti-social and safety issues including the verbal abuse of its volunteers.

The gathering outside the Lion Gates at Belton House at the weekend. (48658105)

Although Saturday's protest was called off , a number of people still gathered at the entrance and voiced their anger at the possibility of being charged to enter through the gates.

David Lord, a regular walker in the park when the gates were open, said: "I have been a National Trust member for 20 plus years and I have used the Lion Gates as entry for many years. But we have to remember that there are some people that can afford to pay National Trust membership and there are those that can't. We have a social responsibility sometimes and the National Trust is for the people and hopefully those people who can't afford it will be allowed to enjoy the park."

Jim Smith, 73, who has visited the park through the Lion Gates since he was a young boy, called the plan to charge entry as "absolutely disgusting".

Mr Smith added: "The locals of Grantham were granted permission to enter by the Lion Gates for nothing. A lot of local lads served in the Machine Gun Corps here and there is a lot of history. Locals should be able to walk through those gate for free."

The National Trust now says that the gates will reopen with additional security next month and there will be 'managed access' in the future which will provide 'much needed charitable income'.

The gates will reopen next month with additional security, including CCTV.

Ian Cooper, general manager for the National Trust at Belton House, said: “The Belton team has listened, and we understand the strength of feeling resulting from the closure of the Lion Gates.

"Our position continues to be that we will put in place managed access in the future, however we are happy to confirm that we will be re-opening the gates for local walkers in the interim once additional signage and security measures have been installed in July."