A housebuilder has donated high visibility bag tags to six primary schools to encourage pupil safety.

In honour of International Walk to School Month, taking place throughout October, Allison Homes donated high visibility bag tags to six primary schools in Lincolnshire, helping pupils to stay safe on the way to and from school.

Corby Glen Community Primary School were one of the six schools to receive the tags, as well as Stanford Junior and Infant School, William Hildyard C of E Primary and Nursery School, Kirton Lindsey Primary School, Moulton Chapel Primary School and Kirton Primary School.

Allison Homes donated high visibility bag tags to Corby Glen Community Primary School as well as five other primary schools in Lincolnshire, (60263567)

The bag tags are reflective and custom-made in the shape of hi-vis jackets.

Children can clip these to their schoolbags to make them more visible to passing cars, helping them to stay safe nearby busy roads as they walk and cycle between home and school.

Natalie Willcock, headteacher at Corby Glen Community Primary School, said: “We are delighted to have received this donation from Allison Homes.

A pupil of Corby Glen Community Primary School with their bag tag. (60263561)

"As the dark evenings will soon be upon us these bag tags will be very useful, and the children can’t wait to clip them onto their own bags.

“It’s important to us that our pupils stay safe on their journeys to and from school, and we always jump at any opportunity to encourage our children and parents to walk to school, instead of drive.

"Thank you to Allison Homes for helping keep our pupils safe.”

Samantha Hart, sales and marketing director at Allison Homes central region, said: “We are delighted to have donated these bag tags to Lincolnshire primary schools, making sure school children are staying safe and bright!

Children of Corby Glen Community Primary School collecting their bag tags. (60263564)

“As autumn is now in full swing and the nights are drawing in, it’s more important than ever for pupils to remain visible when walking alongside busy roads.

"At Allison Homes, we are proud to be supporting the communities in which we build, and are thrilled to have made these donations.”