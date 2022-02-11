Apprentices from all over the country took part in a baking competition at a Grantham army barracks.

Yesterday (Thursday), a national bake-off for apprentices was held at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

Held during National Apprenticeship Week, the competition was held to show the talent of local apprentices and their adaptability.

Megan Clark. (54846560)

A total of 32 took part on the day, and was a "huge success", according to organisers.

Alan Wallace worked with the British Army to develop the event and supports the East Midlands and North East Apprenticeship Ambassadors Networks.

He said: " "The event was a huge success. The British Army and the professional chefs were incredibly supportive and helpful to the apprentice amateur bakers and I know they learned things that will help them in the kitchens at home.

Stephen Parry, Nigel Young, Dean Watson, Peter Mcalindon, Neil Brewster. (54846554)

"The bakes were brilliant and we had teams in Grantham from all over the Midlands and north of England.

"The event was a partnership with the National Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network and the British Army aimed at promoting how flexible and adaptable apprentices are. None of the bakers had any professional skills.

"I think the quality of what was produced clearly demonstrated that. The Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network is made up of volunteer employers and apprentices that are passionate about the difference apprenticeships make to businesses and individuals lives."

The businesses involved in the bake-off included: Ceva logistics, Travis Perkins, Anchor Hanover Group, Colas Rail, BGL Insurance, Nottingham City Homes, Rolls Royce, Northumbria Health Care and LabCorp.

Steve Whitby, Sian Coley and Amy Hinsliff-Smith. (54846563)

Alan continued: "Everyone enjoyed the day, although they were competing against each other there was real togetherness and supportiveness between the apprentices and the teams."

The winners were Travis Perkins in the morning session and Northumbria NHS Health Trust in the afternoon session.

Thomas Hodgeson and Molly Joyce. (54846572)

Steve Whitby and Sophie Yardley. (54846569)

Sian Coley (left) and Amy Hinsliff-Smith. (54846575)

The bake-off was held at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks. (54846551)