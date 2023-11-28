Police say that a vehicle’s bald tyres resulted in a crash yesterday (Monday).

The car overturned on the A607 junction southbound at 10.25am.

Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit attended the incident and found the vehicle’s back tyres were bald with the cord exposed.

The overturned car resulted in delays on the A1.

In a tweet, Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations tweet said: “#RPU attended this single vehicle RTC on the A1 in #GRANTHAM.

“Driving with x2 bald rear tyres with the cord exposed, in wet weather will not end well.

“Check your vehicle before every journey, it really doesn’t take long. #CantParkThereMate”

The bald tyres of the car.

As a result of the crash, the A1 southbound from the A607 Harlaxton and Melton Mowbray turn off through to the A52 was closed for several hours.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

It is not known if any action was taken against the driver.