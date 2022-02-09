A balloon business is relocating to another location in the town centre.

Owner of Party Balloons, Danni Punchi, has moved the business from its shop on Westgate, Grantham onto the first floor of her other business, The Eden Wine Bar.

Danni decided to move the business as most orders come through social media or online, and moving into the wine bar allows for the business to be run more effectively.

The Eden Wine Bar (40848140)

Danni said: "We’ve made this decision because most of our orders private and corporate come through Facebook, telephone, email and our website.

"To streamline things for ourselves we have decided to move across to The Eden Wine bar first floor."

Customers can still order the same way as before, and the business still delivers and sets up, but customers are now able to collect their order from the wine bar from 10am to 10pm.

Danni added: "If you have a large order or occasion and would like a consultation that’s no problem we can make you an appointment and then come along to us at the wine bar for a coffee and chat.

"We are still working hard, we have plenty of orders, plenty of stock and we still love what we do; we are just streamlining to accommodate the climate we are all living in at the moment.

"We are very grateful for all our lovely customers for their continued support."