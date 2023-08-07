A Grantham ballroom dancing teacher has achieved success at a recent dance competition.

Karen Chevalier won the British Dance Council (BDC) annual sequence dance competition in the Latin American section.

She won the award with her dance the Bossa Nova 2023, which she performed with her professional dance partner Ruth Brown, who is a qualified teacher for the National Association of Teachers of Dancing like Karen.

Karen Chevalier (left) and Ruth Brown (right).

Karen said: “We are absolutely overjoyed with winning.

“It is the first time we have danced together professionally.”

The pair also entered the BDC modern and classical sections, but they unfortunately didn’t win in these categories.

However, they were “delighted” with their dances in their final heats.