Striker Patrick Bamford made his senior England debut at Wembley on Sunday evening.

Bamford, of Norwell near Newark, started in the number 9 shirt against Andorra in the World Cup qualifier.

It was his 28th birthday and he Tweeted: "Can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday ­— a dream come true to make my debut for @england

England's Patrick Bamford during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at Wembley Stadium. Photo: PA WIRE

Bamford, who was born in Grantham and who has recently signed a new five-year contract with Premier League Leeds United, was replaced by Harry Kane in the 62nd minute of the contest.

England went on to win the game 4-0 with goals from Jesse Lingard (2) Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Bamford, who watched England's Euro 2020 Final defeat with friends, was also an unused substitute in the 4-0 win in Hungary on Thursday.

Bamford told the FA website it was a proud moment to be told he had made the senior England squad.

He said: "My reaction was a little bit of surprise but tremendously proud. It was a great feeling. Straight away I called my family."

After the Andorra game, ITV pundit and former Arsenal star Ian Wright said he was "gutted" for Bamford because he had not got on the scoresheet.

Wright said: "In the end you get taken off and against Andorra, I was gutted for him, disappointed for him, because as it went on he would’ve got something but you know, Gareth made the substitution."

England play their third World Cup qualifier of the week in Poland on Wednesday night.