A concert held in aid of charity has been deemed a “great” night.

The Band of The Irish Guards performed last Friday (October 27) at St Wulfram’s Church in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund (ABF).

The night featured a performance from Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery, who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2019.

A night of Irish music was performed for audiences.

Neil McCorquodale, chairman of the Lincolnshire Branch of the ABF, said: “I had very good reviews from people that were there.

“A lot of people stopped me on the way out and said how much they enjoyed it.

“It was a little bit different to what we normally do with an Irish theme, but it worked well.

“They were great.

“The other thing we did from what we normally do was we moved the chairs into a semi-circle so everyone was much closer.

“I think that worked very well as it made it much more intimate.

“Colin Thackery did four songs and then launched into Sweet Caroline, it got everyone going.

“It was nice to see him again.”

The Band of the Irish Guards performed at St Wulfram's Church.

The Army Benevolent Fund is a national charity that provides longlife support to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families.