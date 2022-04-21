A four piece Indie band has released a new EP, and half of its members are from Grantham.

Beachcomber band members, Nick Hibbert and Jim Dyson, lived in the town and studied at The King's School in the early 2000s before leaving for university and moving to Sheffield.

Nick said: "One Christmas we saw each other in a pub in Grantham and were both talking about how we needed to make a band and then realised we were both now living in Sheffield."

The band during a music video (55993061)

The band formed in 2018, but had a hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Nick said: "We kind of stopped everything as we couldn't really get together to practice, you weren't allowed all the different people in the same room so it was a bit of a hiatus.

"Now we're just getting back going again.

EP cover for A Sea Above (55993065)

"We all wrote our separate stuff when we were locked in our rooms or whatever, and then we have brought them together, put them down in the studio and made a video.

"It feels quite freeing to be able to do that again."

Last month the band released a new EP, entitled Deep Blue, as well as a music video.

Beachcomber performing at The Leadmill in Sheffield (55993053)

Nick said: "The inspiration of Deep Blue is different people's perspectives on dealing with different situations.

"For example, some people tackle stuff head on, other people bury their head in the sand and wait for it to go away, that's the general theme of the song."

The band also made an appearance on Sky News earlier this month, speaking about the iconic music venue in Sheffield, Leadmill, and why the city can't lose it.

Beachcomber is also set to release their new song, This Is Going To Hurt, in the next few months.