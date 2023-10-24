A charity performance will be held to raise money for Grantham Museum.

On Friday, November 17, Grantham band Dunne and Rusted will perform at the Guildhall Ballroom to raise money for the museum.

The band approached the museum before Covid to perform, but the lockdown prevented this from taking place.

Dunne and Rusted.

Sharon Wennekers, director of IT and communications for the museum, said it is “fantastic” that the band wants to raise money for the museum.

She added: “It’s really cool of them to think about us, they could have just forgotten about it.

“We are reliant on donations.

A Google Maps streeview of Grantham Musuem.

“With the cost of living crisis affecting everybody, we have rising costs and we want to be able to present something that is useful for the people of Grantham.

“This is something we need to do.”

Dunne and Rusted formed five years ago, and they perform 60s and 70s music, alongside country music covers.

The night will raise money for Grantham Museum.

The members include lead guitarist and singer Charlie Foote, bass player Jeff Troke and rhythm guitarist Dennis George.

Alongside the performance, there will be a raffle and a bar serving drinks.

Prizes include vouchers to use at Grantham businesses and some other goodies.

Tickets cost £8 and can be bought online at https://guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/a-night-for-the-museum.

They can also be purchased at the museum and the Guildhall, in St Peter’s Hill.

Raffle tickets cost £1.