Care home residents were treated to an afternoon of entertainment from Grantham’s Big Band (GRAB).

Residents, staff, visitors and neighbours enjoyed a brilliant afternoon of music and singing while tucking into cream tea and a glass of prosecco.

Activities co-ordinator Sarah-Jane Dixon helped to organise the event.

Grantham Big Band. (50417281)

She said: “Peter Storey, the son of one of our residents, had been trying to organise the event for a while but Covid has always got in the way.

“However, now we are all double vaccinated and with a little extra care, he was able to put on a brilliant afternoon of music and singing - one resident even commented that it was better than a London show.”

It was the care home’s first function since the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.

Grantham Big Band (50417324)

Sarah-Jane added: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Peter and the band. A fabulous time was had by all. We look forward to planning more outdoor entertainment.”