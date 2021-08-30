Home   News   Article

Grantham's Big Band serenades care home residents in first event since Covid-19

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 30 August 2021
 | Updated: 16:06, 30 August 2021

Care home residents were treated to an afternoon of entertainment from Grantham’s Big Band (GRAB).

Residents, staff, visitors and neighbours enjoyed a brilliant afternoon of music and singing while tucking into cream tea and a glass of prosecco.

Activities co-ordinator Sarah-Jane Dixon helped to organise the event.

Grantham Big Band. (50417281)
She said: “Peter Storey, the son of one of our residents, had been trying to organise the event for a while but Covid has always got in the way.

“However, now we are all double vaccinated and with a little extra care, he was able to put on a brilliant afternoon of music and singing - one resident even commented that it was better than a London show.”

It was the care home’s first function since the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.

Grantham Big Band (50417324)
Sarah-Jane added: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Peter and the band. A fabulous time was had by all. We look forward to planning more outdoor entertainment.”

