Grantham band set for their first live gig in 17 months

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 13:48, 17 August 2021
A Grantham based band are set to play their first gig since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time in 17 months, Free 2 Decide will take to the stage to play a live show at the Lincoln Imp.

The show, titled Uncovered, will see three bands play, with Free 2 Decide set to be joined by Hedgehog Reality and Suburban Toys.

The poster for Uncovered. (50301696)
Taking place on Friday August 20 from 9.00pm, Uncovered is co-run by Hayley Chapman and Terry Martin, and looks to uncover and promote new and original music.

Hayley said: "This is the second Uncovered gig this year to date, but will be my band's (Free 2 Decide) first gig since the pandemic and we will be performing all our own original songs."

