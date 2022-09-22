A five piece group will host a night of nostalgia at the Guildhall.

Guildhall Arts Theatre presents Night of a Thousand Stars - Music Masters on Friday September 30.

Music Masters - a five-piece vocal/instrumental group - have put together a nostalgic and unforgettable trip when music ruled the world, with the show encompassing some of the best songs and instrumental pieces from the 50s and 60s.

Music Masters are a five-piece vocal/instrumental group. (59499645)

Their performance at Grantham will give a true taste of the popular music that swept the whole world at the time and changed a generation of music lovers forever.

Take a trip down memory lane, and relax to the melodic sounds of The Shadows, sing along to songs by the ultimate British pop stars of the time Cliff Richard and Billy Fury, The Beatles, The Fortunes, Gerry & The Pacemakers, and many more iconic pop stars shaping the sound of the 60’s, that would change the face of popular music forever.

From the USA, Songs by Elvis Presley, Bobby Vee, Bobby Darrin, and Roy Orbison, all feature in the show.

For further information and tickets, visit: https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/

Tickets are priced at £17.00 and timings have yet to be announced.