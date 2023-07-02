A band with links to Grantham has been announced to play two popular festivals.

Sea Girls, an indie rock band, will be playing Reading Festival on August 25 and Leeds Festival on August 26.

Henry Camamile, who is from Grantham and lead singer of the band, met his fellow bandmates, Rory Young, Andrew Dawson and Oli Khan, at a secondary school in Rutland.

Sea Girls. From left: Andrew Dawson, Henry Camamile, Rory Young and Oli Khan

The band released their first single ‘Call Me Out’ in 2017, before releasing their debut album ‘Open Up Your Head’, in August 2020.

Since the four-piece formed, they have toured the world including America and Europe, including major festivals such as Glastonbury last year.