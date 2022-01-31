A festival featuring local bands who play their own original music will take place in Grantham later this month.

The bands will play throughout the day on Sunday, February 20, at Edward's Bar and Lounge in the Market Place.

Ten bands will perform, between 2pm and 10pm, raising funds for St Barnabas Hospice.

Uncovered festival 2022. (54585147)

The bands taking part are Cubans & Cognac, Moretti Band, The Collective Band, Friends of Merlin, Fyzz Wallis Band, Hedgehog Reality, Alex Cavan, Jack's Got a Plan, Aubrey Eels & The Baron, and Suburban Toys.

This is the second Uncovered Festival to take place in Grantham following the success of the first in 2020.

Festival organiser Hayley Chapman said: "The last festival raised a fantastic amount for the charity and was a fabulous busy festival and well supported. Please come and support us again."

Entry is free but donations for charity will be welcome.

All sound engineering will be done for free by Neil Patchwork Audio.