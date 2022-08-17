A venue in the grounds of a local landmark will host a family event over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle has a fun-packed Bank Holiday weekend planned with entertainment and family activities all taking place across the three days.

Saturday August 27 and Sunday 28 will see the popular venue host its lively pop-up market, with a variety of stalls including Betty Brown’s Boutique, Heather’s Bakehouse, Vetro Fuso Glass, Turning Crazy and Felicity Ann Bags, to name just a few.

The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle

Jorge Artisan Deli will provide cookery demo and the Engine Yard’s woodfired pizza will be fired up and ready.

Children will love the mini steam train, free face painting, and the old-fashioned sweet stall and ice cream van will sweeten the day.

Across the weekend there will also be several live music performances, including the popular duo 2 of Diamonds on Saturday 27 from 11.30am until 1.30pm whilst Michael Holland will provide the evening entertainment from 7.00pm until 9.00pm

Sunday 28 will feature Soul Junkeez from 11.30am – 1.30pm and Monday, by huge demand, 2 of Diamonds will return from 11.30am until 1.30pm.

Further details on all Bank Holiday weekend activities and opening times are available on the website: https://www.engineyardbelvoir.com/

